Serving Seniors participating in #GivingTuesdayNow with matching donations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – #GivingTuesdayNow is a national campaign encouraging those who are able, to give back to charities during pandemic.

Serving Seniors CEO Paul Downey joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss what Serving Seniors is doing, and how San Diegans can participate.

Serving Seniors’ goal for #GivingTuesdayNow is to raise $24,000 in 24 hours. At just $4.00 a meal, reaching our goal could provide 6,000 additional meals to seniors in dire need.

Serving Seniors is incredibly grateful to The Potiker Family Foundation, who will generously be matching all donations dollar for dollar, up to $20,000.

Demand for services has gone through the roof with more and more seniors reaching out for support. These donations will help get meals to seniors and keep them healthy and safe at home throughout the pandemic.

Now, more than ever, local nonprofits and charities are relying on the support of the community to continue providing vital services to people in need. Please consider giving to an organization locally this #GivingTuesdayNow to make an impact right here in our city.

For more information on Serving Seniors, please visit www.servingseniors.org