Serving Seniors stresses free meal delivery program due to fears of COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A plea tonight from a local non-profit organization that provides free meals to low income and homeless senior citizens. Serving Seniors is asking seniors to sign up to get meals delivered to their homes.

The organization is making it a priority to bring food to senior citizens who have been advised to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following public health orders took effect Tuesday in an attempt to limit the spread of the illness, also known as COVID-19:

— All public and private gatherings of 50 or more people are legally prohibited, and all nonessential gatherings of any size are strongly discouraged.

— All bars, adult entertainment businesses and any business which serves alcohol and not food are to close.

— All restaurants must prohibit dine-in service and restrict services to drive-through, take-out and delivery. Restaurants and employees are urged to follow social distancing guidelines during this time.

— Businesses that require a doctor’s note for a leave of absence must suspend those policies until the public health crisis is over.

— All public schools must cancel all classes, gatherings and events.

— Nonessential personnel are prohibited from entering hospitals and long-term care facilities, and all essential personnel displaying symptoms of COVID-19 are prohibited.

— Hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 must report such cases immediately to county health officials.

— All people traveling to San Diego County from China, Iran, South Korea, Italy or any other country at extreme contagion risk must self- quarantine in their homes for 14 days, regardless whether they show symptoms or not.

— All people showing symptoms of COVID-19 must self-isolate in their homes.

Additionally, county health officials strongly urged people over the age of 65 with underlying medical conditions or a suppressed immune system to self-isolate. Hospitals were urged to delay elective procedures.

For more info: https://servingseniors.org/what-we-do/programs-services/meals.html