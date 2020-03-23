Serving Seniors Transitions to delivered meal services amidst COVID-19 concerns

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The nonprofit organization, Serving Seniors, has closed all 15 of its congregate dining sites across San Diego, transitioning to meal deliveries for all current and new clients.

Seniors will still be able to pick up pre-packaged to-go meals at the Wellness Center and other dining sites until they are fully transitioned to meal delivery, according to President & CEO Paul Downey. Any person over the age of 60, regardless of income, can sign up for these free meal deliveries.

If you are a senior who would like meals delivered, or know of a senior in need, please call 619 235-6572 or email at meals@servingseniors.org to sign up for services.

To learn more about how you can help, or to make a donation, please visit www.servingseniors.org.