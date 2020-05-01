‘Serving Those That Serve San Diego’ is providing meals to first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In partnership with two culinary companies, “Serving Those That Serve San Diego” is providing meals to first responders throughout San Diego.

Last week, they delivered over 60 meals to both the Northwestern and Southeastern Police Stations. And Friday, they will deliver meals to the Western division of the San Diego Police Department.

First Lady of San Diego Katherine Faulconer discussed the organization’s work on Good Morning San Diego.