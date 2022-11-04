Sesame Place to host Animal Weekend at San Diego theme park Nov. 5-6





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This coming weekend, on Nov. 5-6, Sesame Place San Diego will host Animal Weekend, a fun-filled weekend where kids and families can see exotic animals like alligators, kangaroos and lemurs up close in a brand new show “Rescue Tails” at the theme park.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Elmo and David Jackson, one of Rescue Tails Conversation Ambassadors, to dicuss the unique new show and what it has to offer educationally to San Diego kids!

More info: www.sesameplacesandiego.com