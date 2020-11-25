Sets of seats from SDCCU Stadium to go on sale Dec. 1





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Starting December 1, people will be able to purchase a piece of San Diego sports history.

Sets of seats from SDCCU Stadium, formerly known as Qualcomm Stadium, Jack Murphy Stadium and San Diego Stadium, will go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. online.

San Diego State University Athletics said people won’t be able to purchase specific seats because each seat shares parts with two other seats, they couldn’t ensure all seats would be available for purchase.

In addition, many seats can’t be removed or transported due to their age or condition. Those who want to order new numbers for their seats will be able to do so through Stadium Seat Depot.

The seats will only be sold in pairs, and there will be a limit of two pairs per person. The seats will come as-is and will be riser-mounted.

SDSU Athletics have not listed the price for seats but said the university evaluated previous stadium seat sales to come up with a price. Specifically, SDSU compared sales from Candlestick Park in San Francisco, Georgia Dome in Atlanta and Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Pairs of seats from Candlestick Park sold for $649 to $749, from Georgia Dome for $599 and from Globe Life Park for $500 to $600.