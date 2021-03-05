Settlement OKs return of indoor youth sports in California





SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Indoor sports in California can soon resume after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by two high-school athletes.

The settlement means indoor youth sports can return in counties where there are 14 or fewer new cases of the coronavirus for every 100,000 people.

Athletes and coaches would be tested prior to competition in most cases. Details of the settlement agreement were confirmed by attorneys who represented the students in the lawsuit.

California public health officials did not confirm the settlement. But Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state would issue new guidance soon.

Marlon Gardinera, head coach at Scripps Ranch High School and the father of one of the plaintiffs, said testing resources will be available for schools districts at no cost, and information on obtaining testing can be found at https://www.testThursdayca.com/.

Gardinera and Bradley Hensley, co-founder of Let Them Play California, said CARES Act funds and insurance will cover the costs for testing.