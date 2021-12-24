Several roads in Mission Valley to close due to upcoming storm

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego will close several river-crossing roads in the Mission Valley area today in anticipation of the upcoming storm.

According to the city, based on estimated rainfall amounts, the San Diego River is “expected to crest and road flooding will be imminent.”

The following roads will be closed at 5 p.m.:

Camino De La Reina between Camino De La Siesta and Avenida Del Rio;

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan;

Mission Center Road between Hazard Center Drive and Camino De La Reina;

Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina;

Qualcomm Way at Rio San Diego Drive; and

Ward Road at Camino Del Rio North.

Crews with the city’s Stormwater Department will monitor the flooding and determine when the roads are safe to reopen to traffic.

People who need to travel in the Mission Valley area were urged to exercise caution, follow all posted signage, anticipate delays and avoid driving into flooded areas. Flooding or storm damage can be reported by calling 619-527-7500.