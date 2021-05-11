Several San Diego Unified high school campuses offer Pfizer vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available today at four San Diego Unified School District high school campuses for anyone age 16 and over, officials announced.

UC San Diego Health will administer the Pfizer vaccine on a walk-in basis from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Hoover High School, Crawford High School and Lincoln High School.

Sharp HealthCare will also administer the Pfizer vaccine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday on a walk-in and appointment basis at Canyon Hills High School, formerly known as Serra High School.

Sharp will also offer Pfizer vaccines at Kearny High School on Tuesday and Clairemont High School on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Appointments for Monday can be found here: https://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.caprepmod.org%2Freg%2F1176012291 &sa=D&sntz=1&usg=AFQjCNEbODmWIF0_b_F3TxzsCrVXXaXSRA.

Appointments for Tuesday can be found here: https://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.caprepmod.org%2Freg%2F7920261101&sa=D&sntz=1&usg=AFQjCNGK34Mu-NpwdyqWkQ2X1qKtREWECQ.

Appointments for Wednesday can be found here: https://www.caprepmod.org/reg/9012771169.

UCSD will administer Pfizer vaccines on Wednesday at Morse High School and on Thursday at San Diego High School.

“It is important to get as many people in our community vaccinated, and that includes eligible students,” said San Diego Unified Pediatrician Dr. Howard Taras. “Children used to account for 4 or 5% of all (COVID-19) cases. At the end of April, they accounted for 15% of cases, and the proportion of all cases that are children continues to rise.”

The schools hosting the clinics have notified families about the free vaccines and provided them with a parent consent form that must be signed for students younger than 18 to receive a vaccine, according to SDUSD.

“We know that coronavirus vaccines are key to stopping the pandemic and ensuring that students, teachers and members of our community are safe,” said SDUSD Superintendent Cindy Marten.

“By bringing free vaccines directly to our students and families at their trusted schools, San Diego Unified, UCSD and Sharp are making the vaccination process as convenient as possible.”

Richard Barrera, President of the SDUSD School Board, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the vaccination efforts.