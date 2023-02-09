Severity of border crisis exposed during House Oversight Committee hearing





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a hearing by the House Oversight Committee titled “On The Front Lines of the Border Crisis: A Hearing with Chief Patrol Agents,” Border Patrol agents spoke up about the crisis at the border.

In 2022, 700 pounds of fentanyl were confiscated both at the border and in the field. This is enough to kill half the country.

Agents said cartels have aimed to overwhelm Border Patrol Resources by pushing hoards of people and drugs across the border all at once.

The House later released a press piece that stated:

The Biden Administration ignited the worst border crisis in American history and placed U.S. Border Patrol agents’ lives at risk by removing deterrent-focused immigration policies and border enforcement tools.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live at the border with more.