Sew Inspired urges local seamstresses to sew 50,000 masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in San Diego

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – Calling all seamstresses, your skills are needed.

Sew Inspired is urging all local seamstresses to make 50,000 face masks for San Diego.

Sew Inspired will be providing pellon, which is the material that stops germs from passing through. Any seamstress can pick up the material at their shop in Encinitas.

They are asking each individiual seamstress to make 30 to 100 N95 masks in the next five days.

Sew Inspired is also serving as a drop-off location for any masks that have already been made. If that location is too far, they are asking seamstresses to drop the masks off at a local hospital.

More information: www.sewinspired.biz