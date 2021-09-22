Sexually Violent Predator Douglas Badger recommended to be placed in Rancho Bernardo

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Superior Court has ordered the conditional release of Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) Douglas Badger. If you live in the community of Rancho Bernardo within the City of San Diego, the California Department of State Hospitals (DSH) has recommended the placement of Douglas Badger at 17836 Frondoso Drive, San Diego, CA 92128.

Badger was convicted of sexual assaults dating back to 1981 and 1990.

While this address falls within the jurisdiction of the San Diego Police Department (Northeastern Division), neither the San Diego Police Department, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, or the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force are responsible for the selection of the proposed site.

That selection process is the responsibility of DSH and the San Diego Superior Court.

Public hearing for the proposed placement of Douglas Badger is scheduled for October 29, 2021, at 9:00 AM at the San Diego Superior Court, Department 1702.

Address is 1702 Union Street, San Diego, CA 92101.

Back in May 2021, San Diego Superior Court judge Weathers has ruled that sexually violent predator Douglas Badger, 78, will not be placed at a supervised home in the Mount Helix neighborhood.

Judge Weathers’ decision came after intense backlash and opposition from the Mount Helix community.

