Sexually Violent Predator Douglas Badger will NOT be placed in Mt. Helix neighborhood

MOUNT HELIX (KUSI) – San Diego Superior Court judge Weathers has ruled that sexually violent predator Douglas Badger, 78, will not be placed at a supervised home in the Mount Helix neighborhood.

In the last few days, various Mt. Helix residents have spoken out about their opposition to placing Sexually Violent Predator, Douglas Bader, into their neighborhood.

And their voices were heard.

The complete order from Judge Weathers can be read here.