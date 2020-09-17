Sexually Violent Predator from another county may be released in Pauma Valley

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There is growing concern that San Diego is becoming a dumping ground for sexually violent predators.

For the first time ever, a violent offender, Joshua Cooley, from outside San Diego County could be placed in Pauma Valley. District Attorney Summer Stephan is working to stop this from happening, along with residents who say they will fight to keep sex offenders out of their neighborhoods.

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries has all the details on why residents are upset, and what DA Stephan is doing about it.