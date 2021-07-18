Sexy arms and abs workout with Cindy Whitmarsh

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – KUSI Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, along with Fitness Models Kathy Babcock and Michele LaRocque, to show viewers how a sexy arms and abs workout is properly done.

Each step takes 45 seconds.

Take a 10 second break and repeat 2-3 times.

1. V chop and swing

2. Burpee, curl and press

3. Rows and climb

4. Shoulder tap and Jack

5. Corner walk out and push up

6. Moving bear holds

7. Hip dip and reach

8. Arm walking, knee tucks