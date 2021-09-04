SF Program to pay high-risk offenders to abstain from gun violence

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Francisco is set to launch a program to pay high-risk individuals to not shoot anyone.

Michael Schwartz, Executive Director of the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, spoke with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss his thoughts on the incentive program.

Meantime, Texas joins a growing list of states to enact “constitutional carry” laws. Since Wednesday, gun owners in the Lone Star State are free to carry firearms without a permit.