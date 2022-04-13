Shane Harris and other local organizations host last free gas giveaway in southeast San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -The People’s Association of Justice Advocates holds its last free gas event in southeast San Diego.

Over 300 working-class and low-income families registered for today’s last “Gas Me Up” event and went to get their tanks filled amid the rising gas prices.

It is all apart of Shane Harris’ “Gas Me Up” initiative.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was out at the event with more details on the good deeds, SHPAJA is doing.

