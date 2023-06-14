Shane Harris details opposition to proposed “Safe Camping” site at Malcolm X library in southeastern San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Council is considering creating “Safe Camping” locations to be used as shelter among those in our record high homeless population.

The Safe Camping location proposed for District 4 in southeastern San Diego is the Malcolm X library.

Shane Harris listened to District 4 residents, as they expressed concerns for this specific location, although they admitted they want a Safe Camping site somewhere in the district.

Harris is now publicly opposing the proposed site at Malcolm X library for a variety of reasons. Harris tells KUSI the parking lot is too small, the newly built Live Well Center across the street will already draw a ton of traffic for people seeking County benefits, and the are is too congested, adding a Safe Camping site would make it an eye sore to one of the major intersections of the City Council district.