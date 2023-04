Shane Harris goes homeless for a night to draw attention to the county’s crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shane Harris was setting up his tent at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in preparation for a nights-long stay on the streets of San Diego.

By doing this, he hoped to call attention to the ongoing homelessness crisis experienced by thousands of unsheltered across the county.

Harris joined KUSI live to discuss his night of homelessness and the importance of his mission.

Tonight I'm doing what no other leader in San Diego or California has done in this decade. I'm going houseless for the night to call on San Diego city and county leaders to live up to Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream of closing the poverty gap in America and decreasing… pic.twitter.com/N3m9XOMOOF — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) April 5, 2023