Shane Harris hosts another ‘Gas Me Up’ event in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several local organizations are hosting another free gas giveaway today to highlight the surging gas prices and need to help working-class families.

Over 500 working-class and low-income families registered for today’s “Gas Me Up” event and went to get their tanks filled amid the rising gas prices.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was out talking to Shane Harris and other volunteers helping provide to families in need.

