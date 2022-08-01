Shane Harris launches ‘Legacy Campaign’ to rename street after Willie Morrow

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shane Harris the President of the Peoples Association of Justice Advocates & CEO of S Harris Communications is launching the “Legacy Campaign.”

The legacy campaign advocates for the city of San Diego and cities like ours to commemorate its citizens not just for what they gave but who they are and were.

These exceptional San Diegans have gone above and beyond their own personal accomplishments and have left a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

The campaign kicks off with getting a street naming in honor of historic San Diego business man and inventor of the “Afro Pick” Willie Morrow. Morrow was the first barber ever contracted by the US military and was brought on specifically to teach the military how to care for Black natural hair.

Harris discussed the effort to get a street renamed on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.