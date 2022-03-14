Shane Harris organizes $15,000 gas giveaway to help families in need





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several local organizations are hosting a free gas giveaway to highlight the surging gas prices and need to help working-class families.

Over 500 working-class and low-income families registered for today’s “Gas Me Up” event and went to get their tanks filled amid the rising gas prices.

Funds for the gas giveaway are being donated by the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, along with the County of San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce, the Heartland Coalition, San Diego-based attorney King Aminpour, Attisha Enterprises Inc., the Chaldean Coalition and some anonymous donors.

On “Good Morning San Diego”, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the Arco with several community leaders to talk about this event and how it is helping San Diegans in need.

President of the Peoples Association for Justice Advocates, @shaneharrisnow is helping San Diego residents with a little relief as gas prices continue to rise in California. Over 500 people registered for the ‘Gas Me Up’ event. @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/qFTXZ6eYRw — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) March 14, 2022