Shane Harris says Valhalla school official should be fired for placing ‘knee on neck’ to restrain student

GROSSMONT (KUSI) – Wednesday, President of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, Shane Harris, led a meeting between the Grossmont Union High School District Superintendent Theresa Kemper and the Guardian of the Valhalla High School girl who was restrained by a ‘knee on the neck’ by a school official.

The girl was involved in a violent fist fight with another female student, when the school official intervened to break it up.

After the meeting, Harris formally requested the superintendent fire the school official for using the ‘knee on the neck’ restraint as justification.

Harris joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss why he feels the official deserves to be fired.

Following his interview, Harris tweeted the following:

(1/3) As a former foster youth of 13 years after the loss of both of my parents I am at liberty to speak on the issue. I know the trauma. I will always defend foster youth and be their advocate. They have been through too much trauma and often are not supported. — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) September 9, 2021

(3/3) I was that kid and I will make sure our foster children have a defender. I am their defender. 👉🏽 — Shane Harris (@shaneharrisnow) September 9, 2021