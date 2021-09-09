Shane Harris says Valhalla school official should be fired for placing ‘knee on neck’ to restrain student
GROSSMONT (KUSI) – Wednesday, President of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, Shane Harris, led a meeting between the Grossmont Union High School District Superintendent Theresa Kemper and the Guardian of the Valhalla High School girl who was restrained by a ‘knee on the neck’ by a school official.
The girl was involved in a violent fist fight with another female student, when the school official intervened to break it up.
After the meeting, Harris formally requested the superintendent fire the school official for using the ‘knee on the neck’ restraint as justification.
Harris joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss why he feels the official deserves to be fired.
Following his interview, Harris tweeted the following: