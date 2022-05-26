Shane Harris shares personal foster care experience on National Foster Care Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – May is National Foster Care month, and leaders gathered in Sacramento to explore ways to enhance services and support for foster youth families.

The annual event brings together staff from probation departments, child welfare programs and behavioral health experts.

During the two day conference, attendees discussed everything from serving and supporting youth with complex care needs, racial equity, and navigating the court process under the Family First Prevention.

Shane Harris grew up in the foster care system, and discussed what can be improved on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.