Shane Harris “shocked” at lack of Democrats calling for Fletcher’s resignation





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This last week, a lawsuit against Nathan Fletcher involving allegation sof sexual assault was brought to the public’s attention, causing outrage and calls for Fletcher’s resignation.

Rev. Shane Harris, President of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, was one of the first and only Democrats in the city to voice their outrage at Fletcher’s affair with a subordinate.

He joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the issue.