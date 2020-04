Shark sighting in Encinitas at Moonlight Beach





ENCINITAS (KUSI) – A possible shark encounter occurred at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas Wednesday afternoon.

A surfer reported a sighting of a 10ft long shark causing the beach to close and signs were posted to alert people of the shark sighting.

Minor injuries were reported on the surfer’s ankle, according to Encinitas Fire Department.

This is a developing story.