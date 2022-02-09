Sharon McKeeman discusses continued student mask mandates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Board of Supervisors voted to ask the State Department of Public Health to phase masks out of public schools after the indoor mask mandate is lifted in the state on Feb. 15.

Let Them Choose Founder Sharon McKeeman joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss current developments concerning California’s mask mandates.

McKeeman described Let Them Choose’s legal team was working to put together a legal resource packet for parents and students.

The team has also been working on putting together a packet devoted to a specific type of complaint that can be filed against schools, McKeeman elaborated.