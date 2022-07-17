Sharon McKeeman, founder of Let Them Breath reacts to SDUSD reinstating mask mandate for students

Here we go again, masks are back but only for the children…

San Diego Unified School district announced in an email to parents on Friday July 15th, saying indoor masking will be required starting July 18th for all staff and students. The school board said it will return to stricter COVID-19 guidelines if the county remains in the orange tier.

The mandate will be imposed for a minimum 14-day period and officials say they will continue to monitor the county’s COVID levels.

Sharon McKeeman, the founder of Let Them Breath reacts to SDUSD reinstating mask mandate for students. McKeeman, joined KUSI’s KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on “Good Morning San Diego” with her reaction and says, “We knew it was coming with San Diego Unified and we were hoping they would think better of it but they just keep doubling down on these unscientific and harmful policies.”