Sharon McKeeman reacts to Gov. Newsom not wearing a mask in NFC Championship Game photo





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sharon McKeeman, Founder of Let Them Choose, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” with reaction to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s widely circulated photographs of himself maskless at a 49ers-Rams football game last weekend.

We’re way past science or safety. At this point, this is about politics, said McKeeman.

