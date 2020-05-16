Sharp Expert discusses Mental Health amid COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During Mental Health Month in May, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital experts are bringing awareness about mental health related topics such as COVID-19 and your mental health, substance abuse treatment, suicide awareness, eating disorders and child and adolescent mental health.

Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital is one of the largest privately operated psychiatric hospitals in Southern California and San Diego County’s largest provider of behavioral health care for children, adolescents, adults and seniors.

Dr. Dara Bliss Schwartz, , Lead Psychologist at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss How these current times can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness.

• Sadness and depression during self-quarantine — As we face the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders, it is normal to experience a variety of emotions. One moment, you might feel relaxed and content, and another moment, you may feel anxious and alone. It is important, however, to recognize when your emotions have become more than a natural reaction to a stressful time and might be considered a mental health condition, such as depression, requiring professional care. Maricar Jenkins, a licensed clinical social worker at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, is available to discuss the importance of understanding the difference between sadness and depression. See a short story here: https://www.sharp.com/health-news/sadness-and-depression-during-self-quarantine.cfm

• Grieving the loss of a loved one in isolation — There are many changes we’ve had to adapt to during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most difficult is the way in which we are able to mourn the loss of loved ones. From social distancing and travel restrictions to limits on the number of people who can visit a patient in the hospital or gather to celebrate a person’s life, how we handle and grieve the death of someone we care about has been drastically altered. Families can find themselves wondering how to both celebrate a valued life and process the grief they are feeling while also following the guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus. See a short story here: https://www.sharp.com/health-news/grieving-the-loss-of-a-loved-one-in-isolation.cfm

• COVID-19 home isolation can be especially tough for kids — We are all dealing with a variety of changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay-at-home orders, changes in work schedules, homeschooling — the list can feel overwhelming.

While parents might be stressed about these things, along with financial pressures and concerns about the health of at-risk loved ones, kids have their own reasons to feel anxiety and worry during these trying times. See a short story here: https://www.sharp.com/health-news/covid-19-home-isolation-can-be-especially-tough-for-kids.cfm

• 6 tips for solving conflict in quarantine — Public health efforts to slow the transmission of COVID-19 quickly changed the way we live and work. For many of us, “home” has become a shared workspace, classroom and an area for everything else. With the uncertainty around when this might end, tensions are understandably high as we navigate this constantly changing crisis. See a short story here: https://www.sharp.com/health-news/6-tips-for-solving-conflict-in-quarantine.cfm

• Why domestic violence could increase during COVID-19 — While we isolate at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect our health and wellness, people at risk for intimate partner violence might find these social distancing precautions can put them in danger. Stay-at-home orders are leaving them isolated with their abusers, who may be feeling greater levels of stress and more likely to act out than ever before. See a short story here: https://www.sharp.com/health-news/why-domestic-violence-could-increase-during-covid-19.cfm