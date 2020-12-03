Sharp Health CEO Christopher Howard pleads with San Diegans to wear masks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sharp Health CEO Christopher Howard spoke at Wednesday’s San Diego County Health Officials press briefing.

Howard talked about the preparations they are making for an increase in hospitalizations, and plead with San Diegans to wear a mask and distance. Howard said not wearing a mask “kills people” and acknowledged wearing them is an inconvenience.

Howard said, “I can tell you what I feel when I walk out and about in our community, when I see someone not wearing this because it’s their god given right, or because they just don’t want to do it, and it kills people. And it makes people show up in our hospitals.”

Howard concluded by thanking everyone for the sacrifices they have made throughout the pandemic, and promised that his team at Sharp will “be there to sacrifice for you in all the days ahead.”

.@SharpHealth CEO Christopher Howard spoke today about how the impacts of our actions are affecting frontline workers dealing with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/E8p8Z6gdcC — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) December 3, 2020