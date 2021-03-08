Sharp Healthcare partners with VEBA to vaccinate teachers as quickly as possible
SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – While a delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments has once again forced some vaccination stations to close, other sites are still open.
KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez visited the Cal State San Marcos Vaccination Center as they prepare to vaccinate 1,000 teachers and others in the vaccination centers.
Sharp Healthcare partnered with VEBA to implement a plan to get these teachers vaccinated as quickly as possible.
Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s Senior VP & CEO, Scott Evans, spoke about the new partnership in more details on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.
