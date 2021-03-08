Sharp Healthcare partners with VEBA to vaccinate teachers as quickly as possible

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – While a delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments has once again forced some vaccination stations to close, other sites are still open.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez visited the Cal State San Marcos Vaccination Center as they prepare to vaccinate 1,000 teachers and others in the vaccination centers.

Sharp Healthcare partnered with VEBA to implement a plan to get these teachers vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s Senior VP & CEO, Scott Evans, spoke about the new partnership in more details on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

For more information visit: www.vebavaccinates.com

Sharp Healthcare launches a vaccination site for teachers and others in the education sector today. I’m live at Cal State San Marcos showing you the process as 1000 teachers come in to get vaccinated for COVID-19. @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/JbSN9bFaR5 — ELIZABETH ALVAREZ (@EAlvarezKUSI) March 8, 2021