Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group encourages sticking to childrens immunization schedule

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While parents are keeping their children safe at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group encourages sticking to their child’s immunization schedule, especially for younger children.

Many precautions are in place to ease people’s concerns during the pandemic.

“To add a measure of safety and to allay parents’ concerns about exposure when bringing infants to the pediatrician’s office, we have been seeing infants and young toddlers under age 2 during the first half of the day in all of our pediatric offices, and reserving the afternoons for older children,” he says.

In addition, parents have been asked not to bring siblings along to the infant’s visits to reduce the number of people in the waiting area. And, only one parent is asked to attend the appointment. Another parent or caregiver who wants to attend is encouraged to video conference during the visit.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been the reason given by some patients for avoiding or delaying medical care, Dr. Smart says this hasn’t been an issue with his patients.

“Some parents delay immunizations for other reasons, though.

— What reasons do parents give for delaying or not immunizing at all?​

Some are concerned that the vaccines are given too early or that too many are given at the same time.” Dr. Smart says these concerns, while well-meaning, are not based on scientific evidence.

— What does the scientific evidence say?

He notes that the immune system is quite capable of managing a handful of unique new antigens at the same time.

Also, multiple studies have shown that children are no more likely to experience a vaccine reaction if multiple vaccines are given on the same day, compared to splitting them up on different days.

— Importance of keeping up with immunizations

— Vaccines are safe and encouraged

“We cannot lose sight of the fact that pediatric immunizations have been saving tens of thousands of lives every year for the last several decades,” he says. “It is safe to bring an infant to the pediatrician, and it is essential to keep up our immunization rates so that we do not see a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases.”