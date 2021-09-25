Shave your head at Mike Hess Brewing Co., to raise awareness & money for childhood cancer research

NORTH PARK (KUSI)- Mike Hess Brewing is hosting a St. Baldricks head-shaving event—it’s their largest single-day fundraising event of the year. In 2019, they raised $72,000; this year the goal is $100,000. Every two minutes a kid is diagnosed with Cancer. In the US, that’s 43 PER DAY.

Hess’s daughter, Keely was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma (bone) in 2018. After 13 months of treatment, 18 rounds of Chemo, 25 trips to the OR and general anesthesia, and an amputation, thankfully, she is in remission. Her treatment was literally the exact same as it was 35 years ago. The team at MHB, is coming together once again to raise awareness and money for childhood cancer research by hosting a head shaving event at the location in North Park.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Mike Hess prior to the event and he says, “This is our biggest fundraiser and it also brings awareness of how many children die from the terrible disease. Hess’s daughter, Keely fought cancer and beat it. She is back in school at Westview High School.

When: Sat. Sept. 25th, noon to 3:30 pm

Where: Mike Hess Brewing North Park

Special note: Mr. Brown’s Barber Shop supplying the barbers, Russ T Nailz will emcee the event

Donations: Can be made to Team MHB through the St. Baldricks web portal: bit.ly/DonateMHB Goal: Raise $100,000 for pediatric cancer research in a single day Shavees can join us and Donations can be made by going to our Team website: https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/mikehessbrewing2021