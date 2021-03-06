She-EO Lead-In podcast debuts this International Women’s Day





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – Current Mayor of San Marcos and former business owner Rebecca Jones is joining hands with her daughter Natalie Jones, business student at USD, to debut their podcast, the She EO Lead-In podcast on International Women’s Day, March 8.

In this podcast these two women seek to: celebrate women’s achievements; inspire; smash stereotypes; challenge bias; elevate women to reach their full potential.

Their theme for 2021 is #ChooseToChallenge.

They believe that a challenged world is an alert world that creates change and encourage everyone to take action for equality.

The podcast will be available on Spotify and other platforms soon.