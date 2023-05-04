She Rocks San Diego Flag Football League gains momentum as girls’ interest in the sport increases

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Girls’ interest in flag football is increasing as more states approve the sport to be played in high schools and the NFL partners with colleges and community leagues. She Rocks San Diego Flag Football League, now in its second season, has experienced tremendous growth over the last two years.

Starting with nine players, the league registered 53 players in the 2023 Winter season and has 91 players registered for their upcoming Spring season. Over the last year, the League has seen an increase in registration across all ages.

Established in 2021 by US Navy Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dwayne Brown, the flag football league is open to girls between the ages of 7 and 17 in Southern California. Brown, his wife Danniela, and cofounder Derek Ferrell, both Navy veterans, designed the league for girls to learn and love the game of football from an early age. In addition to enhancing football skills, the League aims to develop leadership and teamwork skills and boost self-confidence and self-esteem.

The league consists of four divisions grouped by age and runs three seasons: winter, spring, and fall, each consisting of games and a divisional tournament over six weeks. Championship rings will be awarded to the tournament winners. Registration for the spring season has closed, but the fall season registration is open.

“We could not be more excited about the opportunity this will create for our communities, and the growing interest from the community has created incredible partnerships and tons of support from every direction to create something special!”

Cofounder Derek Ferrell brought in some of his players to the KUSI News studio to share more information about the program, and introduce the girls to San Diego.

She Rock SD Players: Londynn Brown (11) Running Back/QB

Amaya Brown (9) QB/Receiver

Suryiah Penick (10) Running Back/QB

Serenity Penick (8) Center/Receiver

Savannah Simril (16) QB/Receiver

Zariah Ferrell (11) QB/ Receiver

Alanah Lewis (9) Running back/Receiver

For more information visit: wwwsherocksd.com