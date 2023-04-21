Shelter to Soldier holds 4th annual ‘Saving Lives, One Swing at a Time’ Golf Tournament

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shelter to Soldier’s 4th annual ‘Saving Lives, One Swing at a Time’ Golf Tournament will take place on Friday, April 21 at the Championship Oak Glen Course of Singing Hills Gold Resort at Sycuan.

Shelter to Solider is a San Diego nonprofit that adopts dogs from local shelters and rescue organizations, trains them to become service dogs, and pairs them with post 9/11 veterans suffering from PTSD.

Veteran & Community Outreach Representative Tommy Moore of Shelter to Soldier joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner with details on the event.

More information can be found on their website.