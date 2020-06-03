Sheriff Bill Gore says deputies will stop use of Carotid Restraint immediately

San Diego County Sheriff has announced that Sheriff’s deputies will stop using the carotid restraint immediately.

Sheriff Gore released a statement regarding the decision:

In light of community concerns, and after consultation with many elected officials throughout the county, I am stopping the use of the carotid restraint by my deputies effective immediately. I have and always will listen to any feedback about the public safety services we provide. Working together, we can ensure San Diego remains the safety urban county in the nation.