Sheriff Bill Gore urges San Diegans to be vigilant about fighting hate crimes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and since the onset of the coronavirus, there has been a nationwide rise in anti-Asian hate crime.

Sheriff Bill Gore joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss what citizens can do to prevent and intervene in hate crimes.

The sheriff encouraged all San Diegans to act responsibly and intervene when they suspect an act of hate is happening.

A double feature month, May is also Mental Health Awareness Month, for which Sheriff Gore described the new mental health services responding to public safety calls instead of police.

Finally, fallen law enforcement member and those still serving will be honored this week with the San Diego Regional Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on May 5 at the San Diego County Administration Center.