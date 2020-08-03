Sheriff Gore reacts to Supervisor Fletcher’s proposal to have San Diego County control prisoners medical treatment

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher joined union activists and county workers to announce a proposal to have the Health and Human Services Agency administer medical and behavioral health services in jails, and prevent Sheriff Bill Gore from privatizing services.

Gore, who recently cited the Sheriff’s Department’s $90 million annual health care bill for inmates as a reason to look toward cost-saving strategies, will ask the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to consider a request to look at possible vendors for the county’s health care needs in its jails and other facilities. The meeting will be conducted via teleconference in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fletcher and his coalition also launched a petition called “Stop the Sheriff from Outsourcing Medical and Mental Health Services,” contending that privatization could lead to worse healthcare overall and threaten county jobs.

Gore responded to Fletcher’s criticism with a letter addressed to the supervisor, stating that the board “has no direct authority over the jail,” in terms of duties or operation.

“In fact, the penal code recognizes that a county sheriff may contract with providers of health care for the care of inmates, the letter says. “As sheriff, I am consistently looking for ways to provide the highest level of medical services for inmates in the county jail system. “There is no reason to delay the process for 180 days.”

In response to Fletcher’s claim of poor healthcare outcomes for inmates and low morale among staff, Gore argued that his department “has worked diligently to improve timely access to care for our inmate population.”

In a July 31 opinion piece in the San Diego Union-Tribune, Gore wrote it would be irresponsible of him “not to explore all available options” for inmate mental and medical health care, especially given fiscal pressures on the county caused by the pandemic.

Gore argued that the county already spends over $20 million on contracted services for inmates. “The only way to find out if that money is providing the highest value is to explore options,” he wrote.

The sheriff also praised his department’s medical services staff for their “exceptional work every day in a very challenging environment.”

Sheriff Gore discussed his opposition to Fletcher’s union backed plan on KUSI News.