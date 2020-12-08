Sheriff: Jail Inmate’s Death Was Due to Drug Overdose

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The death of an inmate at the Vista Detention Facility two months ago was the result of a drug overdose, authorities reported Monday.

Deputies at the northern San Diego County jail found Adam Terrance Rogers, 31, unconscious in his cell about 8:30 p.m. Oct, 7, according to sheriff’s officials.

Jail staffers tried in vain to revive Rogers prior to the arrival of fire department personnel, who took over the lifesaving attempts before pronouncing him dead at the scene, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Rogers died of acute fentanyl, alcohol and citalopram intoxication and that his death was accidental, Seiver said.

Rogers was jailed July 26 on suspicion of burglary, false imprisonment, assault with intent to commit rape, domestic violence and violation of a restraining order.