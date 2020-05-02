Sheriff urges San Diegans to keep following county public health orders

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Sheriff is urging San Diegans to keep following county public health orders.

Sheriff Bill Gore joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss a state-of-the-art disinfecting and healthcare cleaning services program for men at Central Jail downtown.

“They’re helping to fight the spread of contagious diseases and have been doing this long before COVID-19.” said Gore.

Also a recent video of a Sheriff’s Deputy serenade senior citizens has gone viral locally. The seniors are members of our free You Are Not Alone (YANA) program that checks on seniors and disabled people who live alone.

Quarantines can be so isolating for this vulnerable population so we decided to cheer them up with a serenade and a bouquet of flowers.

No hellos. No one to share a laugh. Until an @SDSheriff Senior Volunteer comes for a visit. We want our senior and disabled residents to know they are never alone even during a pandemic. That's why we organized a special visit with @SDSOSanMarcos Deputy Garza serenading them. pic.twitter.com/Vn8fpuiPcB — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 28, 2020