Sheriff urges San Diegans to keep following county public health orders
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Sheriff is urging San Diegans to keep following county public health orders.
Sheriff Bill Gore joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss a state-of-the-art disinfecting and healthcare cleaning services program for men at Central Jail downtown.
“They’re helping to fight the spread of contagious diseases and have been doing this long before COVID-19.” said Gore.
Also a recent video of a Sheriff’s Deputy serenade senior citizens has gone viral locally. The seniors are members of our free You Are Not Alone (YANA) program that checks on seniors and disabled people who live alone.
Quarantines can be so isolating for this vulnerable population so we decided to cheer them up with a serenade and a bouquet of flowers.