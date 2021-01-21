Sheriff’s Department issues Ranch 45 verbal warning for allowing people to dine on patio





DEL MAR (KUSI) – After months of reinventing Ranch 45 due to COVID-19 restrictions and ban on outdoor and indoor dining, Ranch 45 in Solana Beach has been take-out only for months.

The owner tells KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon, “We have done everything in our power to abide by all of the restrictions that are thrown at us weekly. We had to change our place from a restaurant to a market so we can provide different needs to the community.”

On January 19th, Pam Schwartz received a phone call from the sheriffs department in which she received a verbal warning about outdoor dining. She tell us, someone witnessed patrons eating their to-go meals on her patio and called it in.

Schwartz asked the sheriff for clarification on what a ‘verbal warning’ means. She was told, she will receive a cease and desist order and they will be forced to shutdown operations.

Unfortunately, @SanDiegoCounty is increasing restrictions on small business owners who have done everything in their power to stay in business.

Ranch 45 is open for take out and got a verbal warning from the sheriffs dept. after a witness saw people on their patio. @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/VtUxxbhc6L — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) January 21, 2021