Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers of St. Patrick’s Day safety





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants to reminds drivers to stay safe while celebrating St. Paddy’s Day.

The Sheriff’s Department cautions drivers that alcohol is not the only substance that can lead to an arrest for driving under the influence.

Cannabis, prescription medications, and illegal drugs can all lead to impaired driving, arrest, jail time, fines, loss of driving privileges or worse.

The public can help keep California roadways safe by calling 9-1-1 if they suspect an impaired driver.

Callers should be prepared to give the vehicle’s description, location, license plate number, and direction of travel, the CHP said.