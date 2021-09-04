Sheriff’s Dept. amps up patrol for Labor Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Federal authorities will be conducting increased patrols along the San Diego coastline this Labor Day weekend.

The increased patrols are part of a way to tackle Maritime human smuggling runs.

According U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, criminal organizations try to take advantage of the high amount of recreational boating traffic on holidays in an attempt to obscure their smuggling crimes.

Extra air, land, and sea patrols will take place through Tuesday.

Since last October, the U.S. Border Patrol has intercepted more than 300 Maritime smuggling runs.

Undersheriff Kelly Martinez joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how her department is keeping San Diego’s roads safer.