Sheriff’s Recruit talks about the journey to become a Sheriff’s Deputy





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Six months ago, they began their journey to become deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and tomorrow these men and women will graduate from the academy and fulfill their dreams to keep San Diego County Safe.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Brian Eyestone, Sheriff’s Academy Recruit, about his journey to become a Sheriff’s Deputy.

To learn more about becoming a Sheriff’s Deputy and to apply online, visit: www.joinsdsheriff.net.