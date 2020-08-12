Sheriff’s safety measures for San Diego County jails amid coronavirus





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The County Board of Supervisors approved a plan for The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to gain interest from potential service providers on medical and mental health care for inmates in county jails.

Sheriff Bill Gore joined Good Morning San Diego to share more on the decision and discuss COVID-19 safety in jails.

Five months into the COVID-19 pandemic, 68 sheriff’s employees out of more than 4,200 have tested positive. Of those testing positive, 57 have recovered and returned to work, according to sheriff’s department

“We feel our protocols are working,” said Gore.