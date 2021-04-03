Sheriff’s Search and Rescue K-9s looking for volunteer search partners





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – April is volunteer month and San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has a team of incredible volunteers that work alongside deputies to help find missing people.

To volunteer with the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Detail, send an email to search@sdsheriff.org or call 619-956-4990.

To find out more about this program visit San Diego County Sheriff Department’s website here.

Pam Medhurst, from the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue K-9 team, joined KUSI with Banjo the beagle to discuss the SAR program.