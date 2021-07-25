Shield of David organizes ‘We Are Israel’ rally scheduled for today in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shield of David, a group of over 2,000 local San Diego Jewish community members have organized a large rally to denounce antisemitism.

It is set to take place Sunday at 3 p.m. in El Cajon at Prescott Promenade located at 201 East Main St. El Cajon, CA 92020.

Dr. Eli Ben-Moshe, President of Shield of David, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the event.

Speakers at the event include Michael Richard Pompeo, 70th U.S. Secretary of State; Mayor of El Cajon Bill Wells; talk show host Larry Elder; Dumisani Washington; Matthew Haverim; and Jennifer Karlan.