ShipCalm is giving away half a million bottles of hand sanitizer for FREE





CARLSBAD (KUSI) – ShipCalm is a national ecommerce logistics company that during all of covid was committed to moving PPE product through its warehouses.

They never shut down during the pandemic, and were a major source of sanitizer to the supply chain.

But after one customer had difficulty selling all the sanitizer they purchased, ShipCalm is trying to give away half a million bottles of sanitizer, for free. They have enormous amounts, and will load up as many cases as you want to pick up, free of charge.

Pick up can be done at 2882 Whiptail Loop East, East side of the building in the east parking lot…7 am to 8 pm M-F and Saturday 7 am to 3 pm.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live at ShipCalm to share their efforts to supply the community with hand sanitizer on Good Morning San Diego.